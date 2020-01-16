Home

KELLY Thomas Of Whitby, passed away
suddenly at home on December
30th 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved dad of
Helen and Michael Lawn.
Funeral Service to be held at
York Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 2:20pm.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu, if desired,
may be given for
the British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided at the Service or may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley,
York, YO62 5DQ.
Tel 01439 772340
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
