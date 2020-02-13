|
|
|
LISTER Thomas
(Tommy) Peacefully in hospital on 7th February after a short illness, Tommy aged 83 years of Glaisdale. Devoted husband of Jean, much loved dad of Jenny, Pauline and Karen, proud grandad of Lucy, Alice, Heather, Ellie and Hamish, and respected
father-in-law of Michael, Duncan and Angus. A kind and caring man who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 18th February at Glaisdale Head Methodist Chapel at 11.00 AM. All welcome for refreshments at the Robinson Institute, Glaisdale which will be followed by cremation at Kirkleatham Memorial Park at 4.00 PM. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory to be shared between Glaisdale Head Chapel and Esk Valley Lifeline. All enquiries to Robert Harrison and Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020