Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Notice

Thomas Lister Notice
LISTER Thomas
(Tommy) Jean, Jen, Pauline and Karen would like to thank everyone for the many messages, cards and letters received following the sad loss of Tommy, they have been a great comfort. We appreciated that so many people braved the cold weather to attend his funeral. Thank you to the nursing staff at Whitby Hospital for the care they gave Tommy, to Rev Alan Coates for his compassion and lovely funeral service and to David Thompson of R Harrison & Sons for his help and support.
Also thank you to everyone for their generous donations to the Chapel and Esk Valley Life Line.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
