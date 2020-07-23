|
|
|
Flintoft Tom Kath and family would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this difficult time.
Also for the cards and flowers, a friendly smile or a casual touch these are the things that mean so much. A special thanks to Gizelle, thank you to Reverend Paul for his wonderful unique service and to the cricket club who made that part possible, thanks also to the support from the bowling club.
A big thank you to Chris of Robert Harrison and Sons for helping to organise Tom's funeral, we were very touched by your compassion and professionalism shown to all of us. Thank you to the football club for the use of their venue, to house of flowers for their arrangement, to Vicky for the catering and for the webcast that went far and wide. Finally a big thank you to all Tom's many friends.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 23, 2020