Buck Tony Beryl and family wish to express sincere thanks to friends and neighbours for the many cards, flowers and messages of sympathy received on the sad loss of Tony.
Thanks to the nursing care teams at J.C.U.H and Whitby Hospital.
Special thanks to Father Michael Gobbet for his caring and dignified service, to G Buckle Funeral Directors for their friendly,
efficient arrangements, and the Saxonville Hotel.
A very special thank you to
David, Avis, Cilla and Lyn for their outstanding support.
Thank you for the generous donations to Air Ambulance and Cancer Research, a total of £968.29 has been raised.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
