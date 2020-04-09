|
GARLICK WENDY JEAN Peacefully in
Whitby Hospital
on 2nd April.
Wendy, aged 58 years, of Whitby.
Much loved Wife of Ian,
Daughter in-law of Janet and Sister In-law to Michael and Pam.
There will be a small
private service at
Scarborough Crematorium
with an opportunity to celebrate her life at a later date for wider family and friends.
Donations in memory of Wendy are to be sent to Cancer Research. Any enquiries to
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020