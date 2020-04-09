Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Garlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Garlick

Notice Condolences

Wendy Garlick Notice
GARLICK WENDY JEAN Peacefully in
Whitby Hospital
on 2nd April.
Wendy, aged 58 years, of Whitby.
Much loved Wife of Ian,
Daughter in-law of Janet and Sister In-law to Michael and Pam.

There will be a small
private service at
Scarborough Crematorium
with an opportunity to celebrate her life at a later date for wider family and friends.
Donations in memory of Wendy are to be sent to Cancer Research. Any enquiries to
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -