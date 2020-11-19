|
HARLAND William Michael (Will) Peacefully at Home on
6th November, Will, aged 17 years.
A dearly loved Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew and Cousin.
He will be deeply missed
by all his family and friends
for his quick wit and
wicked sense of humour.
Will's family would like to thank everyone for their kind
support, messages of condolence and very generous donations made in his memory for the Children's Cancer Ward and Medicinema, and we will be forever grateful to all the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at the Newcastle RVI, for all their care and support over the years, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Any enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd,
Tel 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020