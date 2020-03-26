|
Vasey William (Bill) Died 12th March 2020 suddenly but peacefully at James Cook Hospital
aged 97 (late of Egton).
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages following the loss of Bill.
Special thanks to Hazelgrove Court Nursing Home for their care of Bill, thanks to Rev. Paul Jackson for his kind words and lovely funeral service and for the donations to St Hilda's Church,
to Dave Thompson and
Robert Harrison & Sons,
and refreshments at
The Wheatsheaf Inn.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020