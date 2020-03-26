Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Vasey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Vasey

Notice

William Vasey Notice
Vasey William (Bill) Died 12th March 2020 suddenly but peacefully at James Cook Hospital
aged 97 (late of Egton).
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages following the loss of Bill.
Special thanks to Hazelgrove Court Nursing Home for their care of Bill, thanks to Rev. Paul Jackson for his kind words and lovely funeral service and for the donations to St Hilda's Church,
to Dave Thompson and
Robert Harrison & Sons,
and refreshments at
The Wheatsheaf Inn.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -