It is with great sadness we would like to memorialize the passing of our beloved father, granddad, great granddad and husband, Adolph Tomas "O" Meave. He died peacefully at home in his favorite room on June 13, 2020 at the age of 72 after a prolonged, hard fought battle with liver disease. Born on September 18, 1947, in Houston, Texas to Adolph and Consuelo (Leal) Meave. He grew up in the Second Ward neighborhood of Houston where he spent his first 20 years. In 1967, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Signalman in the "Tin Can Navy" aboard the USS Samuel N. Moore (DD-747) and the USS Uhlmann (DD-687). He was honorably discharged in September 1971. At that time, he moved to Azusa, CA with his wife of 50 years, Florinda "Linda" Meave (nee Flores) and his baby daughter, Tamara. He attended Citrus College on the GI Bill and received an AA degree. After graduation he worked in finance for several different financial institutions. He was a "Life" member of VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. He enjoyed traveling to visit family in Arizona and Texas and was a dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He took great joy in traveling with his granddaughters whenever possible and enjoyed being able to take them to visit New Orleans and exposing them to the Big Easy. He was preceded in death by his parents and older sister Vera Marina Meave. He is survived by his beloved wife, Florinda "Linda" Meave. His daughter Tamara Meave-Caterino and son in law, Stefano Caterino. His son Adam Meave and daughter in law, Lucinda Meave, and his baby boy, Andrew Meave. The treasures of his life, his granddaughters, Danielle Rose, Taylor Ann, Amanda Rebecca, Mia Martina and Ali Marie and his great granddaughter, Jade Ann. Siblings, Martha Meave, Bernard Meave, Rebecca Cahill, Diana Villareal, Margo Meave, Jaime Meave, Mark Meave and Stephen Meave. Service will be held at a future date once arrangements can be made to scatter his ashes at sea. White's Funeral Home, Azusa, assisting the family.





