May 29, 1932 - Jan. 28, 2020 A Requiem Eucharist Celebrating the Life of Adrienne Marie Wilson was held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Sierra Madre, California. Adrienne was born on May 29, 1932 to Edith and William Obrecht. Predeceased by her husband, Eberle I. Wilson, Jr. and survived by daughter, Elizabeth Marie Wilson, brother, Frederick Obrecht, nephew and Godson, Eric Obrecht, and niece, Cami Soetaert, as well as an extended family and many close friends. Throughout her life, Adrienne was devoted to her family, friends and church. She loved to entertain in her beautiful home. In addition, she was active in a variety of community organizations including The Fine Arts Club of Pasadena, Opera Guild of Pasadena and The Pasadena Republican Women Federated. Adrienne was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was truly a genuine person, always loving and kind to those she met. In her memory, let us all aspire to follow in her footsteps by showing love and kindness to those around us. Contributions may be made in memory of Adrienne Marie Wilson to the Doheny Eye Institute, P.O. Box 86228, Los Angeles, CA 90086. Donations received will be designated for so that future generations are spared from this debilitating disease.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020