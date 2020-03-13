|
|
September 7, 1942 - March 4, 2020 Alan Haskvitz, a teacher at Suzanne Middle School for over 30 years, died at home with his wife by his side. He was known for his innovative ideas and had received many awards for his excellence in the field of education. His students learned about polical action, social justice, science, technology and how to make a difference. His students rewrote and lobbied for changing the voting poll rules and state registration forms in Los Angeles County and they were the first to lobby for drought resistant plants in government buildings. He was inducted into the National Hall of Fame and was named a Hero in Education by Readers Digest. He helped to develop the "Reach Every Child" award winning website (www.reacheverychild.com). In addition to his hundreds of awards for his excellence in teaching he wrote an on-line column and blog in the Car Fmily Magazine (www.thecarfamily.com). Alan leaves his wife Irene (married almost 50 years), his daughter, Anna Haskvitz and son in law Joe Lessard, his son, Max, his brother Dennis, his sister Judy (and husband Dale),his nephews Cory Briggs (and Seekey), Jeff Briggs (and Priya) and Curtis. His family and friends will miss his sensitivity, his billiance, his sense of humor, his creativity and his smile. His students will carry on his legacy of thinking outside of the box. Donations in his honor may be made ro Southern Poverty Law Center, National Resources Defence Council or The Red Cross. A Remembrance in his honor will be held oon Saturday, April 18 at the Pomona Valley Mining Company.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020