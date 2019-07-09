|
May 21, 1924 - July 3, 2019 May 21, 1924 July 3, 2019. Longtime Whittier resident Alice Dickerson-Lasseter was born in Electra, Texas in 1924 and died in La Habra, California at age 95. At 18 years old Alice married John W. Dickerson, also from Texas. In 1945, along with Alice's parents, they moved from Texas to Whittier, California. Alice worked for Harris Oldsmobile in Whittier for many years. She was active in the local Eastern Star chapter and the Whittier Church of Christ. Alice was a fabulous homemaker and enjoyed entertaining family and friends for holidays and birthday events. Alice's mother, Gertrude Stuart, lived to 100 years old with care giving help from Alice. After John Dickerson's death, Alice married Paul Lasseter who passed away in 2011. Alice is survived by three nephews, David Blakeney, Larry Blakeney, Stuart Blakeney, and great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services with the immediate family will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rose Hills cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11 AM, at CrossPoint Christian Church, 8155 S. Painter Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602. Condolences can be sent to 142 Briarwood, Irvine, CA 92604.
Published in Whittier Daily News on July 9, 2019