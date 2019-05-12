11/20/1922 - 05.07.2019 Alice Louise Tresler Allen died on May 7th, 2019 at the age of 96, surrounded by her loving family in Whittier CA. Alice was born on 11/20/22 in Gill, CO to George Tresler from Kansas and Edith Josephine Ward from Oklahoma. She grew up on a homestead farm in Eden Valley, Wyoming with her older brothers George, Robert, and younger sister Marjorie. Alice graduated from the University of Wyoming where she received her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. She met her husband Ethan Allen at the University and was married August 1946 in Laramie. In 1946, Alice and Ethan moved to Southern California in order for him to attend the Osteopathic Medical College in Los Angeles. Besides raising her five children, she was a dynamic community leader and mentor for many organizations, most notably, the Norwalk Woman's Club, THETA (Parliamentary Law), United Methodist Church of Whittier, PTA, and Campfire Girls. Along with her husband, she was a co-founder of the Los Angeles Centers for Drug and Alcohol Abuse (L.A. CADA) and continuously served on the Board of Directors. The L.A. CADA Allen Recovery House in Norwalk was dedicated in their name for their passionate service and commitment to the organization. Alice's hobbies included gardening, with focus on her roses and floral arranging. She won many of the floral competitions she entered. She had a passion for cooking and baking, reading, and regularly completed the Sunday LA Times crossword puzzles. Alice found great joy in the gathering of family at their home for celebrations and holidays, and delighted in the annual trips to the Allen clan reunions. She also enjoyed learning and sharing the accomplishments and adventures of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alice is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ethan Roy Allen. Children - Margie Miller m. Rod, Sam m. Pam, Nancy Corbett m. Craig, Greg (D.), Cindy Lapp m. Steve and Swiss-born son, Mario Rampa. Grandchildren Chris Crossno m. Pete, Alisa Miller, Scotty Allen, Joe Corbett, Matt Allen m. Jenna, and Jon Corbett m. Heather. Great grandchildren Quinn and Ella Crossno, and Claire Corbett. Services will be held on May 18th at 11 am at the United Methodist Church of Whittier, 13222 Bailey St., Whittier, CA Request for donations in lieu of flowers to: Norwalk Woman's Club, PO Box 281, Norwalk CA 90650 L.A. C.A.D.A www.lacada.com/support/ Contact White Emerson Mortuary @ whiteemerson.com for additional information Contact White Emerson Mortuary @ whiteemerson.com for additional information. Published in Whittier Daily News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary