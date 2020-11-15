"This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad." Psalm 118:24 "The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only page one." St. Augustine Alice Mittelstadt: July 13, 1932 October 26, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, she lived most of her life in the San Gabriel Valley. She died of heart failure in San Gabriel, CA, at the age of 88. Alice attended Alhambra High School and graduated as class Valedictorian in 1950. She loved reading, learning, and teaching her entire life. As a teenager she was active in Job's Daughters (Masonic youth organization) promoting to the rank of Honored Queen. Later in life she studied genealogy and traced her family roots back to the American Revolution. She became a life-long member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) whose mission is to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. She received her Bachelor of Science and teaching credential from the University of Arizona, and her master's degree in education from Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA. Alice's passions were family, church, and travelling. She was married to Donald Robert Urlie from 1951 to 1971 (two children Andrew and Deanna), married to Karl Walter Mittelstadt from 1976 to 1978 (Karl died from pancreatic cancer). She spent her later years with longtime companion Ralph Slater. She was an active church member throughout her life, and she was deeply committed to Christ Lutheran Church in Monterey Park and Arcadia Presbyterian Church. She worked many different jobs as she and husband Donald moved from California to Ohio, Kansas, Arizona, and back to California. She began her teaching career at Brightwood Elementary School in Monterey Park in 1968 and taught until 1991. She was a patriot who loved her country and loved teaching her students American History. She coordinated annual field trips with her fifth-grade students to Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New York City to see our country's most important historic sites. In retirement Alice travelled the world. With son Andrew she travelled to Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador. With daughter Deanna she travelled to Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. With her retired teacher friends, she visited China, Russia, Yugoslavia, Poland, England and Spain. One of her prized possessions was a piece of the Berlin Wall she collected when it was torn down. The wall's removal and the reunification of east and west Germany represented the advancement of democracy and hope for the world to her. She also travelled extensively in the United States with her family. In later years Alice frequently camped with Deanna, Scott (son-in-law), and Ralph Slater. They enjoyed music, food preparation, and eating. She is survived by her children Andrew Urlie (Kathy) and Deanna Bailey (Scott), grandchildren Eli Urlie, Luke Urlie (Amber), Allen Bailey, great-grandson Owen Urlie, brother Ralph Weaver (Marlene), numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, and Ralph Slater. Alice will always be remembered as an exceedingly kind and gentle person. She suffered much and battled a lifetime of health issues, but she never complained. She was polite, respectful, and kind to every person she met and of good countenance every day of her life. She will be greatly missed. Her memorial service will be held at Rose Hills, Valley View Lawn, November 16th, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Alice's name to the DAR, Martin Severance Chapter, P.O. Box 70406, Pasadena, CA 91117.





