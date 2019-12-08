|
|
Allen F. Smith, 85, passed away in Whittier, California on May 14, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 21, 1933 to Lillian and Ray Smith. Raised in Detroit, Allen graduated from Michigan State University in 1955 with a degree in accounting. He served honorably in the US Army from 1956-58. Allen moved to California, where he married, received his JD from Western State University College of Law (1973), and spent his career as a certified public accountant. Allen was an avid golfer, dancer and swimmer, as well as a loving brother and uncle. He was predeceased by his wife, Janice, and younger brother, Arnold. He is survived by his nieces, Raena (Brad) Close and Jennifer (Sal) Parlatore, their children, and by other relatives and friends. A graveside service was held on May 17 at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019