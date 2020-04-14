Home

Andrew Eugene Danni

Andrew Eugene Danni Obituary
July 22, 1951 - April 6, 2020 Andrew Danni was born in Alhambra, CA to Piero and Lucy Danni on July 22, 1951. He graduated from Alhambra High School where he played Varsity football and received the "Most Inspirational" player award. He earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Public Administration from USC and had a successful career at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA. Andrew was married in 1974. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers Perry and Dave Danni, his son Kevin Danni (Helena), daughter Amy Danni Proctor (Robert), and his three grandchildren Luke and Molly Danni, and Jack Proctor.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020
