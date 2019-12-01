|
5/10/32 - 11/9/19 Andy Rodriguez, 87, a life long resident of La Puente, passed away on Saturday 11/9/19 at his daughter's home in Upland. Andy graduated from Puente High School in 1951, where he met his future wife Celia Orozco (Sally). He also attended Mt. San Antonio College. Andy served in the U.S Air Force from 1953-57. He and Sally were married on 10/31/53, and were husband and wife until her passing in 2017. They had four children, Sam, Steve (Rosa), Jerry (Stephanie) and Gina (Joe Aragon). Andy and Sally were grandparents to 13, and great grandparents to 20. Andy was a devoted member of St. Joseph's Catholic Curch in La Puente. A Rosary will be held on Wed. 12/4 at 7:00 PM at St. Josephs, 550 Glendora Ave, La Puente 91744. A Funeral mass will be held at St. Josephs on Thurs. 12/5 at 9:00 AM. With graveside service to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetary, 2161 Fullerton Rd. Rowland Heights, 91748
