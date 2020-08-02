David Andrew Wright David Andrew Wright, 63, passed to new life in May 2020 at PIH Health, Whittier. He was born in Whittier at Murphy Memorial Hospital, the second son to Milton and Donna (Reece) Wright. He was educated at Ocean View Elementary School, California High School and Rio Hondo College and attended Whittier First Friends Church (A Quaker Meeting) and Plymouth Congregational. Involved in the Whittier Community his whole life, David had a membership with Indian Guides (through YMCA), Boy Scout troop 841 and Odd Fellows Lodge of Whittier. He was co-owner of Whittier Uptown Pet Shop years ago and most recently had a career as Merchandising Services Rep for Gallaher Flooring. A loving son, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. David was a naturalist, herpetologist, hiker, camper and cyclist. All who knew David will miss his presence among us, but rejoice at his release from pain and the new life he has entered. David is survived by his daughters Anna, Amy and Alli and 3 grandchildren. He is also survived by his parents, 2 brothers and their familes and a sister and her family.





