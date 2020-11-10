Sept. 1932 - Nov. 3, 2020 Arlene lost her battle with cancer on November 3. She was born in Albany, NY and lived in New Hampshire, Guam, Texas and California during her 88 years. She died at home with her 3 daughters at her side. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood. Her surviving family includes her older sister, 3 daughters, 1 step-daughter, 3 step-sons, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is truly loved and missed by family and friends. She will be interred at Forest Lawn, Long Beach, CA where both her parents are buried.





