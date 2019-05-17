Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Daurie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold W. Daurie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arnold W. Daurie Obituary
Daurie, Arnold W. Arnold W. Daurie, 87 of Lake Elsinore, CA died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after a period of failing health. Arnold formerly lived in Whittier, CA with his wife of 64 years Audrey who preceded him in death. Arnold was born in Massachusetts to the late Roy and Myra Daurie. He was a 1949 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Arnold resided in CA for over 55 years. He leaves behind his children Joyce Lei of Lake Elsinore and Alan Daurie of Citrus Heights, Daughter-in-law Carol Daurie of Citrus Heights, Grandchildren Kimberly Daurie of Phoenix and John Daurie of Citrus Heights. He is also survived by his Great Grandson Dominic Gianelli and his Great Granddaughter Ryder Gianelli both of Phoenix, his sister-in-law Joan Cook of Colorado and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his three sisters and their husbands Barbara (Roy) Clark, Elizabeth Mabel (Joseph) Fuller and Mildred (Paul) St. James. Arnold's burial will be held at a later date in MA. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a donation to a local homeless shelter or to a local animal shelter.
Published in Whittier Daily News on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.