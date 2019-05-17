|
Daurie, Arnold W. Arnold W. Daurie, 87 of Lake Elsinore, CA died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after a period of failing health. Arnold formerly lived in Whittier, CA with his wife of 64 years Audrey who preceded him in death. Arnold was born in Massachusetts to the late Roy and Myra Daurie. He was a 1949 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Arnold resided in CA for over 55 years. He leaves behind his children Joyce Lei of Lake Elsinore and Alan Daurie of Citrus Heights, Daughter-in-law Carol Daurie of Citrus Heights, Grandchildren Kimberly Daurie of Phoenix and John Daurie of Citrus Heights. He is also survived by his Great Grandson Dominic Gianelli and his Great Granddaughter Ryder Gianelli both of Phoenix, his sister-in-law Joan Cook of Colorado and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his three sisters and their husbands Barbara (Roy) Clark, Elizabeth Mabel (Joseph) Fuller and Mildred (Paul) St. James. Arnold's burial will be held at a later date in MA. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a donation to a local homeless shelter or to a local animal shelter.
Published in Whittier Daily News on May 17, 2019