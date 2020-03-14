|
April 18, 1926 - February 4, 2020 Husband, Father, Uncle, Brother, and Grandfather. Graduate of Hollywood High, and was a CalTech alumnus. After serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Bain completed his education at CalTech, then spent his entire professional career at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He loved golf, puzzles, clever jokes, well-done steaks, and the great outdoors. Universal Chung Wah Funeral Directors 225 N Garfield Avenue Alhambra, CA 91801
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020