Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Mitchell Nix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Mitchell Nix Obituary
Barbara Ann Mitchell Nix, age 92, of Whittier, CA, passed peacefully on September 17, 2019 at home. Born December 3, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Clarence Mitchell and Frances Lark Lloyd. Attended University of Michigan on a music scholarship. Vacationed in California where she met and married James Jason Nix. Three daughters, Marilyn (predeceased in 2016) Cathryn Chinn (husband James) and Janet Nix, beloved caretaker. Also surviving are grandchildren Dr. Caitlin Chinn-Goshgarian (husband George) and Jason McCormick, and great grandchild, Jameson Goshgarian. Leaves behind as well two great grand dogs, dachshunds, Baxter and Lizzie (Smoochie). Active in her community, she was PTA President of Wiseburn School District in 1956. Enjoyed her career as a real estate broker and owner of Barbara Nix Realtor. President of the Board of Realtors 1984 and member of East Whittier Soroptimists and the Whittier Republican Women. A wonderfully creative needlework artist, she leaves behind years of Swedish counted cross-stitch and needlepoint projects She loved her family, her friends, and her church.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.