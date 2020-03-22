|
AUGUST 23, 1925 - FEBRUARY 29, 2020 Barbara Breaux Minton, 94, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, on February 29, 2020 at home in Altadena, CA. Barbara was born in New York City on August 23, 1925 to David M. Minton, Jr. and Emilie Breaux Minton, and was raised in Pelham Manor, N.Y. In her youth Mom was a champion swimmer and later a model with the John Robert Powers agency. Mother attended Pine Manor and Finch colleges, and was a lifelong tennis player and swimmer who also bodysurfed into her 70s. Barbara was active in various charitable organizations throughout her life, and was an intrepid, creative, and vibrant woman who was known for her colorful sense of humor. She is survived by her daughter Dana Breaux Kennedy and her grandson Julian mile Gonz lez-Becerra, both also of Altadena, CA. She was preceded in death by her brother David M. Minton III of Cos Cob, CT, her son David M. Kennedy of Fort Collins, CO, and her ex-husbands Donald S. Kennedy and Douglas A. Lapham. A memorial gathering will be held at her home in California, and a memorial service and interment will occur at Christ Church in Pelham, N.Y. when conditions permit. https://christchurchpelham.org/ In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a Veteran's organization, or to your local animal shelter. Mountain View Cemetery Altadena, CA 91001
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020