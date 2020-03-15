|
Bernadotte Perrin Lester Jr. died on February 17, 2020 at Villa Gardens, Pasadena, California due to complications from late stage Alzheimer's Disease. Born on May 24, 1929 in Pasadena, California to Bernadotte Perrin Lester, Sr. and Margaret Burton Lester. Loving father of Mark Abbott Lester (Debbie Wilkes), Melanie Burton LeBoeuf and father-in-law to John Martin LeBoeuf; step-father to Hally Cook Prater (Jeff) and Sterling Smith Cook. Loving grandfather to Kaitlin Rose Rodriguez (Sergio), Margaret Burton LeBoeuf, Carson Raymond Lester, Cameron Roth Lester; step-grandfather to Kimberly Prater Barglow (Jessie), Hayden Hope Prater, Marian Patricia Cook, Keith William Cook. Loving great-grandfather to Luca Ernesto Rodriguez; step-great-grandfather to Noa Hope Barglow. Graduated high school from The Thacher School in Ojai, California in 1948. Received a B.A. in History ('52) and Masters in Business Administration ('54) from Stanford University. Married Marilyn Jane Roth in 1953--divorced in 1982. Married Patricia H. Cook in 1982. Had a 60+ year career as an investment banker beginning with Lester Ryons Company (established by his father) and retiring with Crowell Weedon & Company. Member of the University Club of Los Angeles, the California Club and the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club. Having been born and raised in Pasadena he also lived in Rancho Santa Fe and La Jolla, California. Interests included tennis and travel. Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect Street, La Jolla, California. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to Stanford University or the ( www.alz.org). Cabot & Sons, Pasadena.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020