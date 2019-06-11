Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guerra & Gutierrez Mortuary- Whittier
6338 Greenleaf Ave
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 698-9935
For more information about
Bernard Leyva
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory The Great Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Leyva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Leyva


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leyva, Bernard
June 11, 1923 - June 6, 2019

Bernard Leyva of South Whittier died Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles on June 11, 1923. He worked as a Structural Engineer with the Fluor Corp. for 25 years. He graduated from Chaffey High School in 1942 and upon graduation entered the U.S. Navy where he served in World War II on the USS Lang (DD-399) in the South Pacific as a Quartermaster.
He was preceded in death by father Bartolo (1969), mother Isabel (2013), and sister Esther (2018).
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Marie, sisters Theresa Leyva and Mary Leyva of Los Angeles, daughters Loretta Smithberg of Kauai, Hawaii, Yolanda Kvidahl of Arcadia, Veronica LaFarge of Pico Rivera, Melanie Gallegos of Grand Junction, Colo., and Cheryl Trobaugh of Buckley, Wash., sons Steve Pemberton of Cassville, Mo., Nick Leyva of Riverside, and Michael Leyva of Chino Hills, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services are being handled by Guerra and Gutierrez Mortuary in Whittier. A 10 a.m. funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 13 at St. Gregory The Great Church followed by internment at Rose Hills.
Published in Whittier Daily News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now