Leyva, Bernard
June 11, 1923 - June 6, 2019
Bernard Leyva of South Whittier died Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles on June 11, 1923. He worked as a Structural Engineer with the Fluor Corp. for 25 years. He graduated from Chaffey High School in 1942 and upon graduation entered the U.S. Navy where he served in World War II on the USS Lang (DD-399) in the South Pacific as a Quartermaster.
He was preceded in death by father Bartolo (1969), mother Isabel (2013), and sister Esther (2018).
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Marie, sisters Theresa Leyva and Mary Leyva of Los Angeles, daughters Loretta Smithberg of Kauai, Hawaii, Yolanda Kvidahl of Arcadia, Veronica LaFarge of Pico Rivera, Melanie Gallegos of Grand Junction, Colo., and Cheryl Trobaugh of Buckley, Wash., sons Steve Pemberton of Cassville, Mo., Nick Leyva of Riverside, and Michael Leyva of Chino Hills, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services are being handled by Guerra and Gutierrez Mortuary in Whittier. A 10 a.m. funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 13 at St. Gregory The Great Church followed by internment at Rose Hills.
Published in Whittier Daily News on June 11, 2019