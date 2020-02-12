|
July 1, 1940 - February 5, 2020 Elder, Bertha J. Elder passed away on Feb. 5, 2020, she is survived by three sons, Larry (Joyce), Arnell Sr. (Beverly), Bryant (Tracy) Elder, Daug. Leticia Elder. Visitation today from 4pm-7pm at Woods-Valentine Chapel, 1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasa., services Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 at 10:00am, Metropolitan Baptist Church 2383 N. Fair Oaks Ave.,Alta., interment Live Oak Memorial Park, Monrovia, Ca. Woods-Valentine Mortuary Pasadena, Directing.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020