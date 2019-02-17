|
|
2/26/1926 - 2/10/2019 Betty Ann O'Brien Young, 92, passed away on February 10th, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona. A private family service will be held at Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana, California. Betty was born in Utica, New York to Helen and Patrick O'Brien on February 26, 1926. She married John "Jack" Young, her childhood sweetheart on her birthday in 1947. She graduated from Alhambra High School and attended UCLA. Betty was a 60 year member of the First United Methodist Church of Whittier, a 50 year member of the East Whittier Women's Improvement Club, an OD Chapter member of P.E.O. and a member of the Western Hills Country Club Women's Association. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2005, her son, Scott, in 1986 and sister, Patricia, in 1974. Betty and Jack spent half of each year in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York. Betty enjoyed golfing, bridge, reading, movies and music. Betty is survived by, her son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Debi Young, who reside in Peoria, Arizona. Betty is also survived by her Grandson and Granddaughter, Jeff and Lyndsey Young. Those wishing to honor Betty's memory may do so with a contribution to The Humane Society, in honor of Betty's love for cats. The family of Betty wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation to her many friends for a lifetime of cherished memories. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/whittierdailynews. WL00189650-image-1.jpg
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019