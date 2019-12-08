|
Sept. 13, 1951 - Nov. 21, 2019 Boyd Denfeld Hudson, 68, passed away at his home after a short battle with cancer. Born at Huntington Memorial Hospital, Boyd was a life-long and prominent Pasadena-area resident. He attended South Pasadena schools where he was a Boy Scout (awarded Eagle Scout in 1967), played football and tennis (awarded C. Merrill Green Athlete of the year in 1969) and graduated as a member of the National Honor Society from South Pasadena High School in 1969. He attended Claremont Men's College (now Claremont McKenna College) where he graduated Cum Laude in 1973 and met his wife, Alice Etter, while studying in Vienna, Austria (married in Los Angeles in 1975). He remained an active member of the CMC community and served as President of the Alumni Association. Boyd then graduated from UCLA with a JD/MBA in 1978 and worked for various accounting firms before starting his own Pasadena-based law practice (Adams, Hawekotte & Hudson) where he focused on estate and tax law. Boyd's family was his greatest joy and deepest sense of pride. He and Alice have two daughters, Clare and Emily, who both graduated from Westridge School and later Claremont McKenna. He was an active and doting father - carpooling, cheering his two daughters at athletic events and supporting their academic pursuits. He and Alice shared a passion for UCLA football (season ticket holders for many years) and wine from the Paso Robles region. Those who knew Boyd will remember him fondly as a kind man who loved making personal and professional connections, and building those connections into lasting relationships. He was a selfless and loyal husband, father, friend and business partner. And he always led with a smile. Boyd is survived by his wife Alice, daughters Clare and Emily, sister No‰l and grandson Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Isobel Hudson. Boyd was a beloved member of St. James Church since childhood and a memorial service will be held there on December 21st at 1pm. For those so inclined, donations may be made in his memory to St. James Church (1325 Monterey Road, South Pasadena) or the Boy Scouts (Greater Los Angeles Council, 2333 Scout Way Los Angeles, CA 90026).
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019