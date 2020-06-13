Calvin Wesley
Dec 7, 1943 - Jun 3, 2020 Calvin Wesley was born in Emerson, Arkansas. He was the oldest of 13 children. He was married to Dolores for 56 years. He retired from LA County Public Works Dept in 2003. He worked as a Tax Accountant in Pasadena. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Public Viewing is schedule for Thurs, June 18, 4 pm to 8 pm at Mountain View Sunrise Chapel in Altadena. A private service will be held on Friday, June 19. Mountain View Mortuary 510-776-1485


Published in Whittier Daily News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View
2400 North Fair Oaks Avenue
Altadena, CA 91001
(626) 794-7133
1 entry
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery
