|
|
July 16, 1934 - Dec. 24, 2019 Carole Bailey Babcock died peacefully at home on December 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carole was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Floyd and Peg Bailey on July 16, 1934. She graduated from the Madeira School in Virginia and then moved to New York City to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She married Alexander (Mike) Babcock in 1955 and later moved to Pasadena, California where she raised four children. The love she shared with Mike, which began when they met at as teenagers and continued until the day she died, created a marriage that was admired by all who knew them. Carole was also a remarkably talented and versatile artist. Throughout her life, she was continuously engaged in many creative endeavors. Ultimately, she found her true passion in stone carving, which became her primary pursuit for the past 40 years. Carole shared her love of the arts generously in the community and left an impression of grace and beauty wherever she went. Beautiful, thoughtful, compassionate, generous, graceful, creative, humble and kind, her lifelong artistry was outshone only by her caring and gentle demeanor. Those who had the fortune to know her will forever attest to the warmth and kindness she offered on her path. Her presence will continue to be felt in the communities and relationships she touched. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mike Babcock; sister Lynn Bailey; four children, Michael Babcock (Linda), Linda Broker (Kate), Scott Babcock (Donna), and David Babcock (Heidi); eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild. A Celebration of Life will be held at Polytechnic School's Garland Theater on Sunday, February 16 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Pasadena Village, 236 W. Mountain St. Pasadena, CA 91103
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020