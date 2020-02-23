Home

Carolyn "Jean" Dorsey

Carolyn "Jean" Dorsey Obituary
Sept. 20, 1936 - Feb. 7, 2020 Jean Dorsey fell into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 7, 2020. She was joyfully reunited with her husband Larry and son Stephen. Jean was born in South Dakota and lived most of her life in California. She was married to her sweetheart, Larry, for 65 years. She enjoyed many years camping with her family in Yosemite. One of her greatest joys were spending time with her granddaughters, Kasey and Nicki, teaching them to bake which was something she loved to do. We are all looking forward one day to a final family reunion in heaven.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
