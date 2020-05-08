01/06/28 - 04/29/20 Mac McKenna passed away at the age of 92 years of age. He was born and raised in Glendora, CA. He served in the Navy. Mac had a long successful career in television and radio advertising. He is survived by his four children Michael, Missy, Ellen and Karen. There are 5 granchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Due to his involvement in Alcoholics Anonymous he was sober 40 years. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. As he recently told the family: "I have had an amazing life." A celebration of his life will occur in the future.





