June 9, 1941 - May 21, 2020 Catherine Jane McMillen passed gently into Jesus' presence on May 21, 2020 following a massive stroke.Catherine was born on June 9, 1941 at the Huntington Memorial Hospital, Pasadena, CA to Edwin & Jane Flack of South Pasadena, CA. Catherine (Cathie) grew up in South Pasadena and graduated from South Pasadena High School. She attended Glendale Community College where she received a Dental Assistant Certificate. She worked as a Dental Assistant until her marriage to Wendell Booher in 1963. Cathie & Wendell lived in Temple City, Ca. They had two sons, Mark & Scott. They also had two daughters, Vickie & Michelle, from Wendell's previous marriage. Catherine had a varied career of caregiving, housekeeping, waitressing and ultimately as Supervisor of the Mail Department at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA. She acquired a vast number of beloved friends throughout those years--she was a faithful friend and prayer warrior. In 2003 Cathie married Michael McMillen, a former classmate from South Pasadena High School. They have lived in Lynnwood, WA since then. Catherine had a "FANTASTIC" life--(her words). She loved her family & friends, unconditionally, and will be greatly missed by them all, especially: Husband, Mike McMillen; son Mark Booher; son & daughter-in-law Scott Booher & Robyn Sanford; step son Chris & daughter-in-law Ashley McMillen & grandchildren Kingston & Brielle McMillen; step-daughter, Michelle Booher Laing; Sister & brother-in-law Barbara & Paul Bloomquist & nephews Todd Bloomquist & Thomas Bloomquist & families and nieces Tami Ferguson & Tracy Clark & families; Larry & Sandra Asquith and many cousins. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 quarantine restrictions. Cremation arrangements by Funeral Alternative of Snohomish. Funeral Alternatives of Snohomish County. 360-658-1921
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.