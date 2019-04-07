Long time Whittier resident, Celia Cantu Lopez, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was born June 9, 1926. Celia is the youngest of the family of ten. She attended Los Nietos Elementary School and Whittier High School. Celia quit high school to go to work to support her widowed mother. Celia sold her long time home in July 2018 and moved to a retirement home in La Habra, where she spent her days doing what she loved; crocheting, reading, painting and socializing with residents and the workers. Celia retired from the Whittier City School District as a cafeteria attendant preparing meals for the students. She was also a member of the Palm Park Senior Club and traveled. Celia is preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Lopez, Jr. and a grandson, Kenny Scholefield. Survivors include; Vivianne Lopez Hannegan, Robert Carlos Lopez, Christina Lopez Como and their spouses. Celia is also survived by four grandchildren, and their spouses, 6 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and numerous extended family. Prayer vigil and celebration of life to be held at White Emerson Mortuary in Whittier on April 11 at 11:00am. Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary