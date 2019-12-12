|
September12, 1937 - November 19, 2019 Cherry passed away on November 19 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease & related dementia. She was 82. Cherry was born in Oklahoma, however, called California home. She worked at Huntington Memorial Hospital as a respiratory therapist. She always dreamt of being a writer and was published. She loved to stay busy; enjoyed traveling, golf, playing bridge and dancing. She was the much-loved mother of Sandy Murphy (John), Victor Martinez (Aydee), Vincent Martinez (Heather). Cherished grandmother of Sumer, who proceeded her in death, Zacharias (Annie), Micaela, Kara, Ryan, & Olivia. Great grandmother of Alyssa, Donovan & Myles. Dear sister of Marilyn Immel (Don), Linda Cochenour (Dave), and brother Earl Campbell, who proceeded her in death. Remembered by her many nieces and nephews. We will all miss her kindness and her smile. Please join us for a memorial service, Friday, December 20, 2019, at 12:00pm at St. Louis de Marillac Catholic Church, 1720 E. Covina Blvd. Covina, CA 91724.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019