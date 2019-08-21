|
|
September 4, 1998 - August 17, 2019 Christopher (Chris) Dinkel died tragically last Saturday morning, August 17, 2019, in Westwood, California where he was attending UCLA (Class of 2021) as a marine biology major 3.98 GPA. He lived a full, adventurous, exciting, diverse, challenging and loving life in his almost 21 yearsand died way too soon. He was appropriately born in Hollywood and lived his entire life in Pasadena, where he attended Aria Montessori, Mayfield Junior School and LaSalle High School. As a young boy, he started playing soccer for AYSO, then on the Mayfield and La Salle varsity teams; baseball with Pasadena Southwest Little League; lacrosse for the Pasadena Tribe; elected Social Captain for the UCLA Sailing Team and also skied with the UCLA Ski Team. He started acting at Mayfield and continued on the stage for La Salle, appearing in every theater production all four years of high school. Christopher is survived by his devastated parents, Dr. Kathryn Fogarty and Rick Dinkel; his grandparents, Dr. William and Joanne Fogarty; his many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, as well as his numerous friends. A Celebration of Christopher will be held on Saturday August 24th at 1pm, at the Masonic Temple, 200 S. Euclid Ave. in Pasadena. For all those who knew and were touched by Christopher, you are greatly encouraged to attend. Please come as casually as he was - Hawaiian, sailing and UCLA theme clothing are suggested. Most importantly, bring your stories, reminiscences, poems, songs, dances, etc. to share with everyone. A reception will follow with Christopher's favorite foods and beverages. In lieu of flowers, please donate your checks to: The UCLA Foundation (with Christopher Fogarty Dinkel in the memo line). The address is UCLA Foundation, c/o Alex Nguyen, 10889 Wilshire Blve. Suite 1500, Los Angeles, CA 90024.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019