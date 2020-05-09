5-11-24 - 4-18-20 Dusty Blasiar, 95, of Pasadena died peacefully in his sleep the morning of April 18, 2020 of natural causes with family at his side. He was born in Kansas to Clarence and Catherine Blasiar and moved to California in 1939, he had one sister who preceded him in death. He was a member of the Great Generation and entered the Navy flying search and rescue missions in the Pacific during WWII; he had a fond remembrance of the old PBY seaplane. Dusty returned to California and graduated with a business degree from USC, married the first love of his life, Evelyn Marie Kortendick and together began a life of entrepreneurship starting with the opening of Alert Communications in 1949. He was a Kiwanis Past President, as well as serving on the Boards of numerous state and National trade associations. He enjoyed many years with the family at the Colorado River, boating, water skiing and winters off roading with dune buggies and motorcycles. He was an avid golfer who belonged to Annandale Golf Club and Morningside Golf Club in Rancho Mirage. He maintained lifelong friendships from across the country and became the consummate Internet joke provider. Dusty was a very decisive man in his life and was blessed with 67 years of marriage to his 2 best friends. After Evelyn's passing and 51 years of marriage, he married the second love of his life, Jean Van Tuyle; he did it right twice. Thank you Jean for all your love and support with Dad. Dusty is survived by his wife Jean, children Gary (Marg), Kent, Mary Kay Bachman (Tom), Pamela Smith (Doug), 15 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, one step daughter, 2 step sons and 7 step grandchildren. He was also a very organized; he never missed a birthday wish! The family asks that any contributions made in Dusty's memory be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation for War Veterans. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store