|
|
Ragen (USAF Retired), Col. Arthur S. March 8, 1925 - October 27, 2019 Son of Slovakian immigrants, raised in Pittsburgh, Col. Arthur S. Ragen (USAF, Retired) lived the American Dream. A child of the Great Depression, and a member of The Greatest Generation, he was a WWII Veteran whose service helped create a new order led by American Exceptionalism, preserving the freedoms we enjoy to this day. Following WWII, he was commissioned as an Officer of the United States Air Force. He earned his B.A. at the University of Pittsburgh, and his M.A. at Boston University. He was a member of the original cadre group at the Air Force Academy. Training at McChord AFB, he ejected from a flaming F-94 Starfire. Saved by his silk parachute, he was a Certified Member of the Caterpillar Club. He served north of the Arctic Circle, in Thule, Greenland, with the 318th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, pioneering the first all-weather radar-equipped jet interceptors as the U.S.'s first line of aerial defense against the Soviets. He was also an Armed Forces Radio D.J., helming "Relax with Ragen." In NYC, he married Sheila, mother of his children. In LA, he was USAF consultant on "Hogan's Heroes" and "I Dream of Jeannie," and worked closely with film star, USAF General Jimmy Stewart. He served in Vietnam, returned to the Air Force Academy, and was then assigned to NORAD (the North American Aerospace Defense Command), with General Daniel "Chappie" James, Jr., the first black Four-Star USAF general. He retired from the USAF, married Geraldine, widow of Colorado Governor Daniel Thornton, and joined Northrup during its F-20 Tiger Shark era. He was an adored Daddy and Grandaddy. His quick wit garnered friends including USAF General Jimmy Doolittle, of the Doolittle Raiders. He lived and learned until his last breath. He laughed, and made others laugh, every day. He was a member of the Air Force Association, the Braddock and Monterey Elks, Monterey's Old Capitol Club, Carmel's Quail Lodge, and Colorado Springs's Garden of the Gods and El Paso Clubs. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Peter; his sisters, Rita and Dolores; by Sheila; and, Geraldine. He is survived by daughters Sheryl Ragen and Janine Jones (Daniel); grandchildren Camille, Bailey and Stephen; cousin John A. Halchak (Yurie); nephews Dennis L. Shortridge, Jr. (Marilyn); Robert W. Adams, Jr., (Emily); and Mark Adams (Sandee); niece Rita Happ; and, loving grandnieces and nephews. His Funeral Mass was held at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Pasadena, on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019. The USAF Honor Guard bestowed full military honors, including a 21-gun salute. Memorial gifts may be made to: s Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org; Disabled American Veterans, secure.dav.org; American Diabetes Association, donations.diabetes.org.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019