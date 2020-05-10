1/11/1940 - 5/3/2020 Dale W. Zeh, M.D. passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at the age of eighty. Dale was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a great friend. Dale's moral compass and personal integrity set a very high bar for all. Dale was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, to Elmer and Marion Zeh. He graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University where he was the commander of his ROTC unit, rowed crew, and earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. While at Syracuse, he was salutatorian and a member and president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Dale met and married his wife, Laurie, in 1961. In 1965 they and their sons, Dale Jr. and William, moved to Pasadena, CA where Dale served his tour of duty with the US Army at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Working on the Apollo space program was one of his proudest accomplishments. In 1972, Dale and his family moved to Miami, FL where he was accepted into a two-year Medical School Program for Ph.D.'s. After earning his Medical Degree, they moved back to California where Dale did his internship and residency in anesthesia at UCLA. Dr. Zeh joined the Medical Staff at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena in 1977 where he practiced anesthesia until 2001. While in practice he served as Chief of Surgery and Medical Director of the Huntington Outpatient Surgery Center during its founding. In addition, while a practicing anesthesiologist, Dale developed a software program to enable Laurie to more effectively manage his billing and collections. Together they built what would become one of the largest medical billing and practice management companies for anesthesiologists in the United States. Dale enjoyed travelling to many countries around the world and skiing with family and friends in California, Utah, and Colorado. Dale is survived by his wife, Laurie, his sons Dale Jr. and William, their wives Laura and Lisa, and five grandchildren: Jonathan, Heidi, Maggie, Rachel, and Ryan. He is also survived by his niece Jenifer Hamilton and Cheryl Janick. His brother, David, and sister, Carolyn, pre-deceased him. Memorial gifts, if any, may be made to the Mission Hospital Foundation in Mission Viejo, CA. Interment of ashes will be in the family plot at Greenfield Center Cemetery in Saratoga, NY. A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held at St. Clements by the Sea in San Clemente California at a time to be determined after the Covid-19 virus restrictions have been eased.





