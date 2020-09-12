1/1
Daniel Apodaca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dec. 9, 1935 - Aug. 31, 2020 Daniel Eliceo Apodaca passed away at his home in Altadena, on Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Dan was born on December 9, 1935 in Phoenix, AZ to Eliceo and Amalia (n‚e Lopez). At a young age, Dan moved with his mother to California and grew up in Boyle Heights, a neighborhood to which he would always feel an attachment. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1953, enlisted in the United States Army and was assigned to Japan. After leaving the Army, Dan enrolled in Cal State University at L.A. and graduated with a Bachelors in Accounting. In 1963, Dan met his beloved Carmen. They married on September 11, 1965, and in a few short years, Dan, who had spent his boyhood primarily alone with his mother, had a full home complete with five children. He and Carmen bought their cherished Altadena home in 1978-a home where they welcomed one and all. Dan's first job was selling newspapers in Pershing Square as a boy and ended up a successful Certified Public Accountant, owning his own firm in Pasadena for decades. A proud son of Los Angeles, he loved giving tours of the city which usually ended with a good Philippe's French dip. Dan is survived by his wife Carmen and his children Daniel (Shayly); David; Ana Maria (Ray Morton); Michael; and Gina Fenard (David) and grandchildren Andrew, Ariana, Carina, Cecilia, Isabella, Eva, and Hugo. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00am at Mountain View Mortuary in Altadena.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View
2400 North Fair Oaks Avenue
Altadena, CA 91001
(626) 794-7133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whittier Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved