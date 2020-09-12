Daniel Apodaca

Dec. 9, 1935 - Aug. 31, 2020 Daniel Eliceo Apodaca passed away at his home in Altadena, on Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Dan was born on December 9, 1935 in Phoenix, AZ to Eliceo and Amalia (n‚e Lopez). At a young age, Dan moved with his mother to California and grew up in Boyle Heights, a neighborhood to which he would always feel an attachment. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1953, enlisted in the United States Army and was assigned to Japan. After leaving the Army, Dan enrolled in Cal State University at L.A. and graduated with a Bachelors in Accounting. In 1963, Dan met his beloved Carmen. They married on September 11, 1965, and in a few short years, Dan, who had spent his boyhood primarily alone with his mother, had a full home complete with five children. He and Carmen bought their cherished Altadena home in 1978-a home where they welcomed one and all. Dan's first job was selling newspapers in Pershing Square as a boy and ended up a successful Certified Public Accountant, owning his own firm in Pasadena for decades. A proud son of Los Angeles, he loved giving tours of the city which usually ended with a good Philippe's French dip. Dan is survived by his wife Carmen and his children Daniel (Shayly); David; Ana Maria (Ray Morton); Michael; and Gina Fenard (David) and grandchildren Andrew, Ariana, Carina, Cecilia, Isabella, Eva, and Hugo. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00am at Mountain View Mortuary in Altadena.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store