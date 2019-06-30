|
04/26/1999 - 06/13/2019 Daniel Jason Fanugao, "DJ," was unexpectedly taken from us on June 13, 2019 at the young age of 20 years old. He was a ray of sunshine to our lives, always smiling, friendly to everyone around him, funny, humble and loving. Daniel is survived by his mother, Teresa C. Duran (Ruiz), father, Jason R. Fanugao, stepmother, Brenda L. Fanugao, grandmothers Cynthia L. Huizar and Jan L. Salser, grandfathers Joseph R. Ruiz (Sr.) and Ron Salser, brothers Matthew G. Barajas and Roman A. Fanugao, sisters Christina M. Barajas and Vannessa J. Calderon, uncles Joseph R. Ruiz and Leonard E. Santos, aunts Cynthia L. Garcia (Ruiz), Michelle L. Ruiz (Garcia), Ariana N. Barajas (Hernandez), Lindsay A. Holmstead, and Cassie L. Larsen, nieces Saaya N. Barajas and Daria J. Farrokhi, and nephew Kaien J. Barajas. There will be a visitation on Monday, July 1st at Guerra & Gutierrez Mortuary, 5-7 PM, and prayer service 7-9 PM. Burial will take place at Riverside National Cemetery at 9:45 AM with a reception to follow at Sage Restauraunt & Lounge in uptown Whittier at 2 PM. Donations are appreciated at gofundme.com/danieljasonfanugao.
Published in Whittier Daily News on June 30, 2019