Aug. 14, 1940 - Feb. 12, 2020 Daniel Lawrence Sivigliano of Arcadia was born in Bemidji, Minnesota on August 14, 1940. After a valiant brief fight with cancer, he left earthly life on February 12, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Dorothy Sivigliano. Growing up, he lived in Kansas City Metro area. Graduating from St. Agnes Catholic High School, he drove himself to California to attend Citrus Junior College earning an AA in Business. Dan worked at American Airlines, using the travel benefits with his family, and retired after 34 years. His hobby over the years was restoring over 30 classic cars. His latest a 1959 Ranchero, which he was working on at the time of his passing. He made many lifelong friends through car clubs and involvement with classic cars. He was a devout Catholic attending Immaculate Conception Church in Monrovia. He served in the National Guard for seven years, including serving at the Watts Riots in Los Angeles. He married Cheryl Pierce of Monrovia on June 15, 1963; they were married 56 years. Dan is survived by his wife Cheryl, and daughter Teresa. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Maresa Salvail (Nick), Justin Sarkisian, Tanner Sarkisian, and great granchild Chloe Salvail. He is also survived by siblings Carol Sivigliano, Mary Koviak, Patricia Sivigliano (Frank Lopez) and S. Stephen Sivigliano; many nieces and nephews, long-time friend of his daughter, Kathy Fox, and many close friends. He was a gentle and kind man who made friends easily, a man of his word, always ready to help family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Services tentatively scheduled May 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Immaculate Conception Church in Monrovia followed by reception. Chapman Funeral Home Arcadia, CA 626-445-0447
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020