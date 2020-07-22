1/1
David Bryan Gigar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 15, 1942 - July 11, 2020 First born son of Albert Earl Gigar and Ruth Laverne Gigar. David passed away peacefully after a long battle with heart disease. He is survived by his loving wife Florence Lyn Gigar, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, 2 sisters and many nieces & nephews. He was a wonderful Christian man, all of the children loved David. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and a member of the Church of Christ in Central Point, Oregon. Loving, caring, giving family man that will truly be missed by all of his family that love him dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whittier Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Is this the same David Gigar who lived on Lincoln Avenue in Monterey Park California in the 40s and 50s?
Judy Wilson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved