David John Reifer
Dec 11, 1939 - Apr 28, 2020 David Reifer, a life-long resident of San Gabriel, passed away at the age of 80. Graduate of Don Bosco Tech, Rosemead (1959), he was a self-employed auto mechanic for 35+ years in Alhambra. Dave enjoyed fixing cars and chatting with customers--there wasn't an engine he couldn't fix. He was an avid outdoorsman with fish stories to match. He loved fishing, hiking, boating, motorcycle-riding in the Sierra Nevada mountains and spent two weeks camping at Huntington Lake every summer. Later in his career, he became a licensed, self-employed locksmith. Dave was a lifelong ham radio operator and had an Advanced License, call sign WB6NHE. He was also active in the community and a reserve police officer with the Monterey Park Police Department. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Diana, his two daughters, two grandsons and many other family members including three brothers, one sister and multitudes of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at San Gabriel Mission along with a remembrance of life celebration after 'safer at home' restrictions are lifted (Cabot & Sons of Pasadena officiating). In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation, in Dave's memory, to either the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Whittier Daily News on May 5, 2020.
