|
|
Debra Anne Sparks passed away at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Covina on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was 57 years old. Debbie was born September 29,1962 in Pasadena, California to Joseph and Mary (Licari) Budge. She had a wonderful childhood growing up in Arcadia with her older sister, Darlene. Debbie was a 1980 graduate of Arcadia High School. She was a cheerleader there for three years alongside friends she remained close with right up until the time of her passing. Although accepted to UCLA, Debbie decided with much drive and exuberance to pursue a profession in the music business. She began her career as a disc jockey in Lompoc, CA and in less than a year moved to Santa Barbara where she was on the radio waves for the first half of the1980's. In 1986 she moved to Glendale and was employed by the Album Network for the following ten years. She enjoyed a successful career interviewing celebrities, concert going and traveling. Debbie retired from work outside the home when her son Cameron was born in 1996. He was the greatest joy of her life. Together they frequented the theatre, Dodger games and also made yearly trips to Las Vegas. Over the past three years Debbie had the great joy of visiting Italy each September. She saw most of the country and enjoyed great food, wine and everything the culture had to offer. In addition to traveling Debbie also enjoyed reading, listening to music, and watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers. Debbie truly lived life with a cheerful and generous heart. She had a bright and energetic personality and was loved and endeared by her family and countless friends. Everyone felt special and cared for in her presence. She could be counted on in times of need and supported everyone in their endeavors. Debbie is survived by son Cameron of Azusa, father Joseph Budge of Arcadia, sister and brother in law Darlene and Joseph Babros of San Juan Capistrano, nephew Joe and niece Milan also of San Juan Capistrano, and many friends. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 1307 E. Longden Avenue, Arcadia at 11am. All who were touched by Debbie's life are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in Debbie's honor to the Lupus Research Alliance or the Lupus Foundation of America.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020