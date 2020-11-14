1931 - 2020 Spunky, smart, generous, artistic, fun, loving, and amazing Deon P. Wilkins passed away on November 9th. The world has lost quite a woman. Her students will remember Mrs. Wilkins as a compassionate, loving teacher with ready hugs. Her friends, neighbors and fellow teachers will remember Dee as a caring soul, quick to roll up her sleeves and lend a helping hand. The Garcias (her daughter's extended family in-laws) will remember her as one of them: an honorary Garcia and family. Her grandkids, Nate and Devon, will remember oh so much, but mostly that they were cherished. Her daughter Page will remember the talks, the walks, the hugs, the love. Her mom was simply the best. Deon is reunited with her husband Coe, daughter Kelley, sister Phyllis and dog Boomer. Know that right now, this minute, she is eating her beloved chocolate ice cream while blasting Rachmaninoff across the heavens.





