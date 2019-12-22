|
December 24, 1927 - November 20, 2019 Don was born Christmas Eve 1927, a fact he liked to share, along with the fact that his parents' names were Mary and Joseph, slight pause, "but my name is Don." No wonder then that one of his most salient characteristics was a sense of humor. Don grew up near Pocahontas, a small town in northwest central Iowa. He was the son of a farmer and a homemaker and the middle of three sons: Arnold four years older and Dennis, ten years younger to the day. Don had a sweetly romantic, sentimental side. He remembered his first day of eighth grade, as the new kid on the block, so to speak, sitting in the front row with a cute, pigtailed blonde girl seated to his right. For the rest of his life, he remembered exactly what she was wearing that day and the moment when she stood to read a passage. That cute blonde Mary Wilson and he were married June 1, 1948, and in the following three years they quickly produced three children, all girls: Gloria Jean, Donna Lynn, and Patricia Ann. In 1955, the family moved to Humboldt, Iowa, and in 1965 to Arcadia, California. Don worked in the fertilizer business in Iowa and spent the first of several years in California selling life insurance and then as a propane salesman until retiring in his early sixties. After that he enjoyed several years as a handyman. He truly enjoyed that occupation which most often involved helping out elderly ladies with repairs and projects around their homes. Don and Mary traveled the world extensively for many years. He loved to fish - any kind: freshwater, deep sea, Alaskan. Don also enjoyed playing bridge, and, for several years, he enjoyed making jewelry, creating many fine pieces for Mary and his girls. In addition, his progeny have extensive collections of Christmas tree ornaments and other holiday home decorations, as well as, truly lovely bookshelves which Don crafted from wood. In his final years he became something of an expert on local birds as he and Mary spent hours observing birds visiting his feeder outside their apartment at Royal Oaks Community in Bradbury, CA. Don is survived by his daughters, Donna and her husband Rob of Claremont, CA; Patti and her husband Stewart of Mission Viejo, CA; grandchildren Anne and her husband Matt, along with their daughters, Evelyn and Ayla, who live in Glenview Il; Drs. Jim and his wife Amanda of Brooklyn, NY; Chelsea and her son Adam of Aliso, Viejo; Tom and his wife Jami, along with their daughters Charli, Lexi, and Riley, of Lucas, TX and his brother Dennis and wife Pat Milefchik of Fort Dodge, Iowa. Don was deeply spiritual, and he was a loving, caring man, who would be the first to share that he led a richly blessed life. He was fun and treasured his family and friends making new friends right up until the end. He passed away peacefully November 20, 2019, in Bradbury, California.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019