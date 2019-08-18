|
|
Oct. 10, 1930 - July 26, 2019 Donald Neal Michael Horning was born on October 10, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana. His parents were John Andrew Horning and Berth Peltz Horning, both deceased. Donald passed away on July 26, 2019. Donald was a graduate of Central High School in South Bend Indiana (1948). He attended Kalamazoo College where he received a BA in Sociology and Biology (1952). His MA in Sociology and Psychology (1957) and his PhD in Sociology, Psychology and Economics (1962) were received at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. Donald taught at Indiana University from (1955-1962), Ohio University (1962-1967), where he cofounded the Center for Economic Opportunity in Appalachia, a program that was part of President Lyndon Johnson's War on Poverty. He next accepted a position at Western Michigan University as Associate Director of the Center for Social Research. From there he accepted a position as Professor and Chair of the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work at Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana. He served that position for most of his time at Saint Mary's. While at Saint Mary's he served as Chair of the Colleges NCA re-accreditation committee in 1975, 1985 and 1995. Dr. Horning received many professional awards including the Professor of the Year award at Ohio University, the Spes Unica Award for outstanding service at Saint Mary's College. Additionally he received the President's Medal at Saint Mary's, an award that is rarely given to faculty. Throughout his professional career he served as Secretary of The Society for the Study of Social Problems (19651975) and as a regional representative of the Alpha Kappa Delta the national sociological honor society. Upon retirement he was made an Emeritus Professor. His professional writings were in the area of employment theft. In 1957 he married Irene (Renee) Darmos who served as the Executive Director of the Society For the Study of Social Problems (1965-1975) and who co-owned the Artworks Gallery with Donald in South Bend, Indiana. Renee passed in 2008. Donald married Lisa Haffner -Williams in 2013, they resided in Pasadena California. Donald was predeceased by his brothers James and John and his sisters, Mary K. Fields, Mary C. Mrozek and Betty Ann Crosiar. He is survived by nephews Mark Mrozek, Dallas, TX: John Mrozek, Dallas, TX: David Mrozek, Dallas, TX: Mark Poehler, Osceola, IN: Chris Crosiar, South Bend, IN: Alan Davis, Saint Charles, IL: Jeffrey Davis, Irvine, CA: David Fields, Tucson, AZ: and Scott Fields, South Bend, IN. Surviving nieces are Anne Mrozek Hale, Dallas, TX: Valerie Kaye Dye, Grand Rapids, MI: Cathy Pulliam, Osceola, IN: Patti DeGrolier, Osceola, IN: Janice Hopper Horning, South Bend, IN: Carol Blankenbaker, South Bend, IN: Laura Horning, South Bend, IN: Marcia Crosiar, South Bend, IN: Daughter-in-law Sara Williams, South Bend, IN: Sister-in-laws Jane Horning, South Bend, IN: Cydne Haffner, Fallbrook, CA: Goldie Davis, Saint Charles, IL: Brother-in-Law Craig Haffner, Naples, FL. Memorial Service will be held in late Fall in South Bend, Indiana
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019