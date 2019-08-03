Home

December 10, 1934 - July 21, 2019 Don Kapp died peacefully in his sleep with his wife of 60 years by his side at home in Pasadena at the age of 84, on July 21, 2019. Don was a graduate of John Muir High School in Pasadena and from art school at UCLA. Don worked as an art director in advertising and was an avid tennis player, belonging to Live Oaks Tennis Club in South Pasadena for over thirty years. Don had a great sense of humor and made many friends from his outgoing personality. He was loving to family and friends. Don is survived by his wife Claudette Kapp, son Chris Kapp and his wife Karrie, grandson Christopher Kapp, and sister Joellen Murphy. Viewing August 16 at Cabot and Sons 5-8pm, funeral Mass August 17 Holy Family South Pasadena 11am, committal Mountain View Cemetery 1pm.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019
